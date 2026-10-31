IIT Guwahati, Tata Electronics join hands to train students in semiconductor technology

Students interested in building careers in the semiconductor industry will have access to specialised training programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The institute has joined hands with Tata Electronics to introduce diploma-level training and BTech-level engineering programmes in semiconductor technology.

The courses will focus on Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), which covers the processes involved in assembling, packaging and testing semiconductor chips. The programmes will combine classroom lessons with practical training to help students develop skills required in the industry.

IIT Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on its campus. The centre will support education, research and skill development in semiconductor packaging.

Under the partnership, IIT Guwahati will lead the development and delivery of the programmes, while both organisations will work together on course content and specialised training modules.

Students from engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics in Assam and other parts of the Northeast will also have opportunities to participate in the initiative. The two organisations will identify institutions that can be included in the training activities.

Selected students will get opportunities for hands-on training at Tata Electronics. Undergraduate and postgraduate students will also be able to take part in joint research projects related to semiconductor packaging, assembly and testing.

The partnership will also include training for faculty members from participating institutions to improve their ability to teach semiconductor-related subjects.

The initiative comes amid growing efforts to develop a skilled workforce for India's semiconductor industry. By involving institutions beyond IIT Guwahati, the collaboration aims to expand access to specialised training and create more opportunities for students in the Northeast.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as the main hub for academic and research activities under the partnership.