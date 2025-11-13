IIT Guwahati hosts RuTAG 2.0 review, launches 2 rural innovation centres

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Second Annual Review Meeting of Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) 2.0 Projects on 13th November 2025, in the esteemed presence of Prof. A.K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, as the chief guest.

PSA’s vision for rural tech deployment

Speaking during the event, Prof. A.K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, said, “This annual meeting is an important opportunity for us to review the progress and define our objectives for the future.

The Rural Science and Technology Partnership Centre envision serving as a hub for 25 to 40 surrounding villages, and integrating technologies such as soil health management and satellite-based information, to strengthen rural development.

To achieve this goal, we must collectively focus on two key aspects, the diffusion of technologies beyond initial implementation areas, and ensuring standardization, documentation, testing and validation. I urge all the contributors to collaborate and collectively make a lasting impact in the lives of people in rural India.”

Focus on scalability and commercialisation

Underscoring the importance of innovation-driven growth for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the PSA, Govt. of India, said, “The rural sector of India is the backbone of our economy, and it must remain a key focus area for science and technological interventions. Under RU-TAG 2.0, we must ensure market readiness, commercialization, and deployment of these technologies for the rural sector’s all rounded growth.”

Dr Maini further said, “The Northeast region holds tremendous potential for innovation and sustainable development. I request all the participants to focus on interventions related to consolidation, scalability, and data-driven outcomes, while addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

Exhibition and technology showcase

The event also included an exhibition of Grassroot Innovators and Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) Centres showcasing innovative technologies and solutions developed to address rural challenges across various sectors.

Launch of new research centres

The event also marked the inauguration of two new interdisciplinary research centres under the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART), IIT Guwahati. These include:

- Centre for Innovation in Agri & Aqua Voltaics (CIAAV)

- integrated Facility for Wellness-Product Innovation (IFWPI)

These centres aim to provide the rural communities with new livelihood opportunities through innovations in sustainable agriculture, aquaculture, and the development of wellness products.

Two-day event agenda

The two-day event aims to evaluate the progress, impact and scalability of the ongoing rural initiatives being implemented across the country under Ru-TAG projects. With a focus on strengthening the link between science, technology, and rural development, the delegation aims to explore pathways for deployment of rural technologies.

The two-day event will feature presentations from RuTAG Centres across India, including IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras, SKUAST-Kashmir, and ICAR-NAARM. These presentations will focus on progress in grassroots technology development, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable innovation. Day 1 of the event also included a drone demonstration showcasing innovative rural applications.

On the second day, deliberations will continue with review sessions, discussions on policy and implementation, and stakeholder meetings with representatives from academia, industry, and government.