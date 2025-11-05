IIT Delhi’s IHFC, Simplilearn, and Microsoft Launch AI Certificate Programmes

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has partnered with Simplilearn and Microsoft to introduce two professional certificate programmes aimed at equipping India’s workforce with advanced skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.
The programmes, Professional Certificate in Data Analytics, Generative AI, and Adaptive Systems and Professional Certificate in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation are designed to bridge the gap between academic research and industry application.
According to IHFC, the initiative comes amid rising demand for AI and data professionals, with India’s generative AI market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 34 per cent by 2030.
“The goal is to give Indian tech professionals access to the most industry-relevant and research-backed learning programs,” said Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO of IHFC–TIH, IIT Delhi.
“By collaborating with Microsoft and Simplilearn, we aim to empower the workforce with future-ready AI skills and strengthen the link between academic innovation and industrial application,” he added.
The first programme, focusing on data analytics and generative AI, integrates Excel, SQL, Tableau, Python, and IBM modules with advanced AI applications.
Learners will undertake a capstone project and gain exposure to data visualization, analysis, and responsible AI implementation.
The second programme covers the full AI ecosystem — including data science, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, and MLOps — through more than 12 projects and 20 industry tools.
Participants will also have access to masterclasses by IHFC faculty and industry experts, along with campus immersion opportunities at IIT Delhi and incubation support of up to ₹2 crore for select innovators.
Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said the programmes aim to prepare professionals to take on roles that “apply the latest generative AI tools to real-world problems and drive innovation across industries.” Graduates will receive joint certification from IHFC–IIT Delhi and Microsoft, along with career support and mentorship opportunities.