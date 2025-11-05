IIT Delhi’s IHFC, Simplilearn, and Microsoft Launch AI Certificate Programmes

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has partnered with Simplilearn and Microsoft to introduce two professional certificate programmes aimed at equipping India’s workforce with advanced skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

The programmes, Professional Certificate in Data Analytics, Generative AI, and Adaptive Systems and Professional Certificate in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation are designed to bridge the gap between academic research and industry application.