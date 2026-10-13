IIT Delhi opens applications for UX design certificate programme; check eligibility, fees

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has started accepting applications for the fourth batch of its Certificate Programme in Design Thinking for User Experience, offered through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

The six-month course is open to graduates from any discipline with at least one year of work experience. Applications will remain open until November 26, 2026.

The classes are scheduled to commence on November 27, 2026, and conclude on May 29, 2027. The sessions will be held every Saturday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The programme, organised by IIT Delhi’s Department of Design, aims to introduce participants to human-centred approaches to designing digital products and improving user experience.

Professor Aneesha Sharma, Associate Professor and former Head of the Department of Design at IIT Delhi, will coordinate the programme. She has more than 25 years of experience in UX design practice and education and previously headed the Information Design Department at the National Institute of Design (NID).

Important details:

The programme fee is Rs 1,49,000, excluding 18 per cent GST.

Participants who secure at least 60 per cent overall marks and meet the minimum attendance requirement of 50 per cent will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion from CEP, IIT Delhi.

Those who score below 60 per cent or do not meet the attendance requirement will receive a Certificate of Participation, according to the programme details.