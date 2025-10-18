IIT Bombay alumnus caught recording video outside hostel washroom

On October 12, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was allegedly caught recording a video outside a washroom in hostel number 14. The individual was apprehended by a student who raised an alarm and was subsequently handed over to Powai police by the institute’s security staff. “We nabbed the person and handed him over to the institute’s security officer, assuming action will be taken against him,” said the student involved, reported Hindustan Times.

Alumnus’ access to campus

The accused, who had recently completed his master’s degree at IIT Bombay, reportedly used his official alumni ID card to gain access to the campus. Students noted he was a frequent visitor, with one stating anonymously, “He was a regular visitor to the campus. Now, we know why he was seen here so often.” Students also claimed that police found hundreds of similar videos on the alumnus’ phone, though neither IIT-B administration nor Powai police confirmed these allegations.

Privacy and security concerns

The incident has raised significant concerns among students about privacy breaches and security lapses on campus. One student, requesting anonymity, expressed, “I feel the incident was a direct violation of my privacy and security.” Students are demanding detailed information from the institute regarding the actions taken in response to the incident.

Response from IIT-B and police

IIT Bombay’s administration confirmed that the matter was brought to their attention, and the individual was handed over to Powai police. “After students brought the matter to our attention, our security officers handed over the person to the Powai police. The matter is under investigation with Powai police,” an IIT-B spokesperson stated.

However, the spokesperson added, “Our initial information suggests that he is not a student of IIT Bombay,” despite sources confirming the individual’s status as an alumnus. Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10), noted, “But since there was no objection or complaint from the IIT authorities or anyone else, no first information report was registered and no arrest was made.”