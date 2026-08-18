IIT Bhubaneswar Opens Applications for Professional PG Diploma in Advanced Robotics & AI

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has opened applications for a new Professional Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Robotics with Artificial Intelligence, giving engineering and science graduates an opportunity to build specialised skills in robotics, AI and related technologies.
According to the institute's official application portal, the programme is being offered jointly by IIT Bhubaneswar and Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar. Online applications opened on August 15, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until September 14, 2026, 11:45 pm.
The programme is open to candidates holding a First Class degree in relevant engineering and science disciplines. The eligibility list includes:
Mechanical Engineering
Manufacturing Engineering
Industrial Production Engineering
Mechatronics
Robotics
Electrical Engineering
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
BSc Physics
AI and Machine Learning
Equivalent qualifications
The course is designed as a one-year programme comprising two semesters. Candidates selected for admission will undergo an online examination covering Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Physics and General Aptitude.
Application fee, course fee and documents
The application fee is Rs 500, inclusive of GST, and is non-refundable. The total course fee is Rs 1.5 lakh, also inclusive of applicable GST. Accommodation will be available at the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar, on a chargeable basis.
Applicants must upload a recent photograph, signature, highest qualification certificate, Aadhaar ID proof, and the fee payment receipt in the prescribed formats and file sizes.
Official application portal: IIT Bhubaneswar Continuing Education Application Portal