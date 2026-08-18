IIT Bhubaneswar Opens Applications for Professional PG Diploma in Advanced Robotics & AI

Who can apply?

The programme is open to candidates holding a First Class degree in relevant engineering and science disciplines. The eligibility list includes:

Mechanical Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Industrial Production Engineering

Mechatronics

Robotics

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

BSc Physics

AI and Machine Learning

Equivalent qualifications

The course is designed as a one-year programme comprising two semesters. Candidates selected for admission will undergo an online examination covering Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Physics and General Aptitude.