IISc recognised as Centre of Excellence under National Critical Minerals Mission

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is recognised by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM).

Launched with a budget of Rs 16,300 crore, the Mission aims to strengthen India’s self-reliance in critical minerals vital for clean energy, defence, and advanced technology sectors, according to a press release on Saturday.

The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain right from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling.