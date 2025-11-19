IIM Shillong focuses on leadership with purpose, says Director-in-Charge

A

IIM Shillong stands out for its commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership, and inclusive growth.

A cornerstone of our approach is the Community Immersion Programme, where students collaborate with NGOs, Farmer Producer Organisations, and startups to develop business models and lead projects.

Our School Adoption Initiative and Nurturing Minds Programme empower students to mentor children and enhance rural education.

We take pride in our gender diversity, with 42% women and 58% men. Small class sizes ensure personalised engagement, supported by Meghalaya’s eco-friendly setting.

IIM Shillong has partnerships with over 40 international universities for exchanges and research, and initiatives like the IIM Shillong Golf Cup foster experiential learning and networking.