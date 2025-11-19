IIM Shillong focuses on leadership with purpose, says Director-in-Charge

Emphasising the institute’s distinctive philosophy, IIM Shillong Director-in-Charge Prof Nalini Prava Tripathy asserts that the institute is committed to nurturing well-rounded leaders, not merely skilled managers.
Through its holistic approach to learning, strong community outreach, and deep regional engagement, the institution aims to shape professionals who combine managerial expertise with social responsibility, empathy, and vision.
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Shillong apart from other IIMs?
IIM Shillong stands out for its commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership, and inclusive growth.
A cornerstone of our approach is the Community Immersion Programme, where students collaborate with NGOs, Farmer Producer Organisations, and startups to develop business models and lead projects.
Our School Adoption Initiative and Nurturing Minds Programme empower students to mentor children and enhance rural education.
We take pride in our gender diversity, with 42% women and 58% men. Small class sizes ensure personalised engagement, supported by Meghalaya’s eco-friendly setting.
IIM Shillong has partnerships with over 40 international universities for exchanges and research, and initiatives like the IIM Shillong Golf Cup foster experiential learning and networking.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
IIM Shillong has cultivated a dynamic ecosystem of industry engagement that extends beyond classroom education.
Platforms such as the Business Leadership Summit and the IIM Shillong Golf Cup bring industry leaders to campus for interactive discussions.
CXO Meets in major cities and speaker series like Podium, LEAD, Emerge, and TEDx foster continuous engagement with top executives.
These interactions are supported by live projects, internships, and national competitions, where students have excelled in L’Oréal Brandstorm, Tata Crucible, and Mahindra War Room. Students also earn scholarships like the Aditya Birla Scholarship and OPJEMS.
Through these initiatives, IIM Shillong ensures its graduates are job-ready and prepared to become future-ready leaders.
3. What factors have contributed to the current level of female enrolment at IIM Shillong?
Meghalaya’s matrilineal traditions provide a unique cultural backdrop where women are naturally viewed as leaders.
This ethos aligns seamlessly with our values and is reflected in the institute’s consistently strong gender balance, with the latest batch comprising 42% women.
Our inclusive environment nurtures confidence and teamwork, transforming diversity into impactful results.
Recruiters value this equilibrium, as our female graduates excel in leadership positions across consulting, finance, and social impact sectors.
4. How does the MoU with the Tripura government fit into IIM Shillong’s engagement with governance and rural development?
The MoU with the Tripura government represents a pivotal step in enhancing grassroots governance and rural development by focusing on training Panchayat officials.
While its primary mandate is to build capacity among local administrators, the initiative also provides IIM Shillong students with opportunities to observe governance models and engage directly with developmental challenges at the grassroots.
This exposure broadens their perspective beyond the corporate domain, deepening their understanding of the complexities of inclusive development.
The programme strongly aligns with IIM Shillong’s broader mission of blending management education with the goals of nation-building.
5. In what ways do international MoUs contribute to cross-cultural exposure and global engagement for students?
Over 35 international MoUs expand opportunities for both students and faculty.
Through student exchange programmes with institutions like EADA Barcelona, Johns Hopkins University, IESEG Paris, and the University of Wollongong, Australia, our students gain exposure to diverse business ecosystems, fostering cross-cultural competence.
Faculty collaborations support joint research, case development, and participation in international conferences.
A prime example is the Global Summit on Sustainable Innovation Conference, co-hosted by IIM Shillong with the IVY College of Business, USA, and EM Strasbourg Business School, France, which welcomed 50 delegates from 13 countries.
6. How is IIM Shillong addressing communication and workplace skill gaps among Meghalaya’s youth?
The North East Centre for Communication and Innovation in Education (NE-CCIE) focuses on addressing skill deficiencies in the region through targeted programmes.
Workshops on business communication, such as the CM Business Catalyst Workshop, equip local youth with critical professional competencies, including public speaking, presentation skills, and workplace preparedness, thereby boosting employability and self-assurance.
Through these structured initiatives, NE-CCIE strengthens the capabilities of Meghalaya’s youth, contributing to regional workforce development.
These efforts underscore IIM Shillong’s dedication to using management education for societal progress, fostering skill development, closing gaps, and enhancing the local talent pool.
7. Where do you see India in 2050 and what role do you see the institute playing towards the same vision?
IIM Shillong is closely aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to make India a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.
The institute contributes through research, education, and community engagement focused on sustainable growth and regional development.
Key initiatives include establishing India’s first Gati Shakti Research Chair to improve logistics and connectivity in Northeast India, supporting government plans like PM Gati Shakti and Digital India.
IIM Shillong promotes skill development, innovation, and inclusive leadership among students, preparing them to drive India’s growth.
The institute also engages in financial literacy programmes across Meghalaya, empowering communities in line with Viksit Bharat’s inclusive goals. Every academic and outreach activity at IIM Shillong reinforces its mandate to build a prosperous, resilient, and equitable India by 2047.