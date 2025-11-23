IIM Shillong: Advancing regional development through research, innovation, and global collaboration

IIM Shillong has steadily built a distinctive identity—one that not only develops future business leaders but also contributes meaningfully to the development of the Northeast.

The institute’s initiatives seamlessly integrate research, policy, entrepreneurship, community engagement, and international collaboration, creating a model that is deeply rooted in regional relevance while offering broad academic and professional exposure.

At the core of its research-driven efforts is the Gati Shakti Research Chair, established in partnership with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

With a focus on multimodal logistics and infrastructure, particularly in the Northeast, the chair bridges academic inquiry with sectoral planning, fostering insights that inform policy and support capacity building. Complementing this work is the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, which provides a wider socio-economic lens—conducting research on themes vital to the region’s long-term growth, including livelihood development, sustainability, and governance.

Entrepreneurial aspirations are nurtured through the Foundation for Incubation and Enterprises, which offers structured mentoring, strategic guidance, and access to networks for early-stage ventures.

The incubator places emphasis on real-world solutions, encouraging founders to tackle practical challenges faced by communities and industries in the Northeast.

IIM Shillong’s outreach extends beyond campus through the Centre for Community Impact and Engagement and the Nurturing Minds programme. Students actively engage in school initiatives, environmental projects, and skill-building workshops, introducing local communities to problem-solving approaches and developmental tools.

These programmes help foster a sense of social responsibility and strengthen the institute’s community-oriented ethos.

Innovation cells and research labs on campus promote interdisciplinary exploration across analytics, sustainability, and technology-led solutions.

Annual conferences and theme-based summits bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and students, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and thought leadership.

Adding a global dimension, IIM Shillong’s international partnerships span institutions across Europe, Africa, and North America. These collaborations support academic exchanges, joint research, and exposure to diverse educational and cultural environments—enabling students and faculty to engage with global best practices while retaining regional insight.

Together, these initiatives reinforce IIM Shillong’s mission—creating an ecosystem where local challenges inspire academic exploration, innovation, and leadership, ultimately driving impact that resonates across both regional and global landscapes.