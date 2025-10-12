IIM Raipur records robust placement season for 2024–25 amid growing competition

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur reported strong placement outcomes for the 2024–25 academic year, underscoring its growing reputation among top recruiters despite an increasingly competitive B-School landscape.
Final Placements 2024–25
The final placement season saw the highest cost-to-company (CTC) touch Rs 34.3 lakh per annum, while the average CTC stood at Rs 18.8 lakh and the median CTC at Rs 18.4 lakh.
A total of 166 companies participated in the process, including 47 first-time recruiters.
The Sales & Marketing domain accounted for the largest share of offers at 39%, followed by Operations & IT at 24%.
Summer Placements 2024–25
The summer internship season also recorded encouraging figures. The highest stipend offered was Rs 5.3 lakh for two months, while the average stipend for the top 50% of students stood at Rs 1.9 lakh.
The process saw participation from 148 recruiters, including 41 new companies, with Sales & Marketing (49%) and Operations & IT (20%) emerging as the leading domains.
Diverse Recruiter Base
IIM Raipur continued to attract a strong mix of global corporations and leading Indian conglomerates. Prominent recruiters included Amazon, Deloitte, Accenture, Infosys, Adani, Capgemini, Piramal Pharma, Telstra, HSBC, IBM, PwC, and ServiceNow.
The institute’s diverse recruiter pool reflected robust partnerships across IT, BFSI, FMCG, Manufacturing, and Consulting sectors.
Opportunities and Challenges
While placement figures signal steady progress, the institute continues to navigate several challenges. Managing placements for large batch sizes of over 300 students remains complex given the diversity in academic and professional backgrounds. Additionally, rising competition among B-Schools and shifting industry expectations toward digital-first, analytics-driven skill sets pose ongoing demands for adaptability.
Despite these factors, IIM Raipur’s commitment to academic rigor, innovative pedagogy, and global collaborations has helped sustain strong placement outcomes and prepare students for an evolving corporate landscape.