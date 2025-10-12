IIM Raipur records robust placement season for 2024–25 amid growing competition

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur reported strong placement outcomes for the 2024–25 academic year, underscoring its growing reputation among top recruiters despite an increasingly competitive B-School landscape.

Final Placements 2024–25

The final placement season saw the highest cost-to-company (CTC) touch Rs 34.3 lakh per annum, while the average CTC stood at Rs 18.8 lakh and the median CTC at Rs 18.4 lakh.

A total of 166 companies participated in the process, including 47 first-time recruiters.

The Sales & Marketing domain accounted for the largest share of offers at 39%, followed by Operations & IT at 24%.