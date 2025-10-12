IIM Raipur nurtures learning through Tradition, Culture, and Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, established in 2010, stands as one of India’s leading management institutions under the Ministry of Education.
Known for merging Chhattisgarh’s cultural ethos with global perspectives, the institute is committed to nurturing ethical leaders, strengthening industry linkages, and fostering policy innovation for India’s future.
Campus life at IIM Raipur is shaped as much by its events and traditions as by academics, creating an atmosphere where learning and celebration go hand in hand.
The institute’s annual calendar features several flagship events that have become defining experiences for its students.
Army Mela allows students to witness the courage and discipline of the Indian Army through live demonstrations and displays.
Yukti: The Business Conclave provides a platform for industry leaders and entrepreneurs to share insights on purposeful and sustainable business growth.
Mirai, the institute’s annual festival, blends culture, sports, and management competitions into a vibrant three-day celebration.
Leadership Summit brings together CXOs, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and reflect on leadership in a rapidly changing world.
IIM Raipur’s enduring traditions foster camaraderie and teamwork among students.
Aarambh marks the start of the sports season, featuring spirited contests in cricket, badminton, volleyball, squash, and swimming.
Section Wars strengthen the bonds between junior and senior batches through performances in dance, nukkad natak, and music, along with a range of sporting events such as basketball, futsal, throwball, and powerlifting.
Cultural festivals infuse the campus with color and warmth, reflecting India’s diversity and unity.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion and performances, Navratri with energetic garba nights, Onam with floral pookalams, Diwali with lamps and festivities, and Holi with colors, laughter, and togetherness.