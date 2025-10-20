IIM Raipur launches six high-impact leadership programmes for October–November 2025

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced six new Management Development Programmes (MDPs) aimed at strengthening leadership and managerial capabilities among professionals across sectors.
The programmes, scheduled for October and November 2025, are designed to combine conceptual learning with practical insights to address the evolving challenges of modern business.
The October lineup includes Financial Risk Management and Decoding Organizational Politics, focusing on key areas such as finance, risk, human resources, and organisational behaviour.
In November, the institute will offer Corporate Communication, Strategic Thinking, and Franchising for Business Growth, targeting competencies in communication, negotiation, and strategic management.
Led by IIM Raipur’s distinguished faculty, the six programmes aim to equip participants with frameworks for better decision-making, innovation, and sustainable growth.
Each course will feature conceptual frameworks, case-based learning, hands-on exercises, and peer discussions, ensuring participants can directly apply insights to their professional contexts.
Designed as high-impact, short-duration programmes, the MDPs also provide opportunities for networking and collaboration with professionals from diverse fields.
Through these initiatives, IIM Raipur continues to build on its reputation for developing progressive and practice-oriented leadership in India’s management education landscape.