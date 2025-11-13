IIM Nagpur's vision: Nurturing globally competent yet locally grounded leaders

A

IIM Nagpur has built a distinctive identity around innovation, inclusivity and sustainability.

Its GRIHA-rated green campus in MIHAN-SEZ features a 2 MW solar plant and eco-conscious infrastructure. In the past five years, the institute recorded a 40.82% CAGR and ranks among India’s top B-schools for executive education, delivering programmes for Tata AutoComp, Adani, IOCL, WCL, SAIL, MOIL, Novo Nordisk and Lupin.

In NIRF 2025, it is ranked 25th in management within a decade of inception. For 2023–25, placements were 100%, with a highest package of Rs 69.57 LPA, four international offers, and recruiters such as Deloitte, BNY, Accenture, Amazon, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Group and Infosys.

Global exposure includes placements and internships in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.