IIM Nagpur's vision: Nurturing globally competent yet locally grounded leaders

IIM Nagpur Director Prof Bhimaraya Metri reflects on the institute’s evolving focus — from data and industry linkages to sustainability and Indian knowledge systems — as it grows across campuses and contexts
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Nagpur apart from other IIMs?
IIM Nagpur has built a distinctive identity around innovation, inclusivity and sustainability.
Its GRIHA-rated green campus in MIHAN-SEZ features a 2 MW solar plant and eco-conscious infrastructure. In the past five years, the institute recorded a 40.82% CAGR and ranks among India’s top B-schools for executive education, delivering programmes for Tata AutoComp, Adani, IOCL, WCL, SAIL, MOIL, Novo Nordisk and Lupin.
In NIRF 2025, it is ranked 25th in management within a decade of inception. For 2023–25, placements were 100%, with a highest package of Rs 69.57 LPA, four international offers, and recruiters such as Deloitte, BNY, Accenture, Amazon, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Group and Infosys.
Global exposure includes placements and internships in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
IIM Nagpur has built strong partnerships with corporates and public organisations for executive education, consulting projects and leadership programmes, ensuring continuous knowledge exchange.
Its Professional Management Practice (PMP) course instils leadership early through psychometric tools, action-learning projects and mentorship from senior executives.
The Rural Immersion Bharat Darshan Programme builds empathy, problem-solving and understanding of India’s socio-economic fabric.
Employability is reinforced via leadership sessions, placement training workshops, mock interviews and certifications in emerging domains.
A dedicated Case Centre develops and publishes cases on real business challenges, often with industry partners. The curriculum is continuously updated with recruiter input in digital transformation, sustainability, AI and ESG.
Globally, tie-ups with Sunway University (Malaysia), Skyline University College (UAE) and a dual degree with the University of Lille enable exchanges, dual degrees and immersion, preparing students for long-term success.
3. How is IIM Nagpur supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?
IIM Nagpur emphasises holistic development by nurturing leadership, entrepreneurship and social responsibility alongside academics.
Students undertake social immersion with NGOs, internships with district administrations, and entrepreneurial projects supported by InFED, which has mentored start-ups in agritech and fintech.
A student-driven ecosystem includes clubs in finance, marketing, operations, consulting, entrepreneurship and analytics, plus committees in sports, culture, yoga and social responsibility.
These run case competitions, workshops and peer-learning sessions that sharpen skills and collaboration.
Flagship events and fests such as management conclaves, cultural festivals and inter-college competitions create platforms to showcase talent and engage with industry leaders.
Sports facilities for cricket, football, basketball, badminton and athletics promote physical well-being; students compete in intra- and inter-IIM tournaments. International exchanges with partner universities provide exposure to diverse cultures, business practices and global networks.
4. How does IIM Nagpur approach the emerging discipline of Indian Knowledge Systems vis-à-vis management practice?
IIM Nagpur has adopted a structured approach to the NEP 2020 mandate of integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into higher education.
The institute embeds IKS into curriculum, research, and leadership development, exposing students to India’s intellectual heritage alongside global management practices.
Courses and projects explore Indian business history, indigenous governance models, and community-driven sustainability, enabling culturally contextual decision-making. In line with NEP, we offer Indian Ethos & Business Ethics, Change Masters of India, Management: Perspectives from History & Scriptures, Science of Happiness, Life Management, and Corporate Governance, CSR & Sustainability.
To strengthen this agenda, IIM Nagpur partners with institutions such as Sri Sri University and collaborates with other academic bodies for joint programmes, research, and case development.
Blending traditional wisdom with modern frameworks, we prepare globally competent, locally grounded leaders rooted in inclusivity, ethics, and sustainability.
5. What purpose will the upcoming Pune campus serve, and how will it differ from IIM Nagpur’s main campus?
The upcoming campus in Pune will anchor IIM Nagpur in one of India’s most vibrant industrial and academic ecosystems. It is set to offer a flagship MBA in Data Science and Management, the first such programme to be launched by an IIM outside its main campus.
Pune’s industrial base with its strong presence in manufacturing, IT services, and engineering design along with its reputation as an education and research hub, offers unique opportunities for collaboration.
The Pune campus will enable students to work closely with industries, innovation clusters, and start-ups.
Rather than industries coming to us, we are taking IIM Nagpur to industries, to cater to their learning needs through executive education, applied research, and incubation support.
In doing so, the campus will complement the Nagpur campus by focusing on data-driven leadership and digital-age skills, while leveraging Pune’s ecosystem for projects, and collaborative ventures.
6. Where do you see India in 2050 and what role do you see IIM Nagpur playing towards the same vision?
By 2050, India is projected to emerge as a leading economy, driven by its demographic dividend, innovation capacity, and sustainable development agenda.
The nation is expected to be a global hub for digital innovation, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, with management talent playing a central role in this transformation.
In this context, IIM Nagpur envisions itself as a catalyst by nurturing globally competent yet locally grounded leaders who balance innovation with inclusivity.
Through its incubation arm, InFED (IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development), which supports start-ups in agritech, fintech, and healthcare, the institute is scaling entrepreneurship and fostering new-age enterprises.
Its growing executive education portfolio is preparing industry leaders for economies shaped by AI, sustainability, and digital transformation. By embedding Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into management education, the institute equips future leaders with ethical, sustainable, and culturally contextual frameworks.
Expansion plans for Phases 2 and 3 of the Nagpur campus and a satellite campus in Pune will deepen collaboration with industry, start-ups, and academia.
By aligning its programmes with India’s long-term developmental priorities, the institute is positioning itself as a vital contributor to shaping leaders, enterprises, and knowledge ecosystems that will power the nation’s rise as a global powerhouse