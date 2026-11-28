Working professionals looking to strengthen their management skills while keeping up with developments in artificial intelligence and data analytics will be able to pursue a new MBA programme at the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) from March 2027.

The institute has introduced a two-year Blended MBA in Data Science and Management, designed for professionals who want to combine business knowledge with an understanding of emerging technologies without taking a break from their careers.

The programme will run across eight terms and include more than 840 hours of academic instruction. Classes will be held online, along with four five-day campus immersion sessions at IIM Nagpur.

The first year will cover subjects such as statistics, machine learning, econometrics, marketing, finance, strategy and operations. The second year will focus on applied data science and the use of AI in businesses. It will also include modules on Generative AI, Agentic AI, and AI ethics and regulation.

Students can choose electives in areas including marketing analytics, financial analytics, human resource strategy and analytics, and digital supply chains. A field project will require participants to apply their learning to business problems.

IIM Nagpur Director Bhimraya Metri said the programme aims to connect management education with emerging technologies and help professionals make decisions based on data.