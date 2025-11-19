IIM-Nagpur joins hands with Ivey Publishing to set up Case Research Centre

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur on Monday launched a dedicated Case Research Centre (CRC) in collaboration with Ivey Publishing of Canada.

This facility will help improve learning through real-life Indian examples for managers, businesses, and public institutions.

Director of IIM Nagpur, Bhimaraya Metri, said the CRC will create case studies based on Indian companies, start-ups, government projects, and social organisations, making management education more practical and relevant to India’s needs.