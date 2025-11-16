IIM Nagpur expands innovation industry collaborations through global tie-ups

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, one of India’s fastest-growing IIMs, continues to build its reputation as a new-age B-school driving innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.
Known for its industry-linked learning and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the institute is expanding its global footprint through partnerships and strengthening its role as a catalyst for business innovation and social impact.
IIM Nagpur’s industry-oriented curriculum is continuously updated with inputs from recruiters and domain experts to align with evolving priorities in digital transformation, sustainability, AI, and ESG.
On the global front, the institute has forged collaborations with the University of Lille (France), Sunway University (Malaysia), and Skyline University College (UAE), enabling student exchanges, dual-degree options, and immersion programmes that expose learners to international business contexts and cross-border careers.
Anchoring IIM Nagpur’s entrepreneurial initiatives is InFED (IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development), the institute’s business incubator.
InFED currently supports around 50 active start-ups, which have collectively created over 5,000 jobs and raised approximately ₹32 crore in funding.
Students gain hands-on exposure through internships, live projects, and credit-linked courses, engaging with ventures in areas such as sustainability, healthcare, and rural development.
Expanding its outreach, IIM Nagpur has also partnered with TimesPro, a higher education technology platform, to deliver online programmes for working professionals in fields including management, healthcare, leadership, human resources, and technology—helping learners stay relevant in an evolving business landscape.
To foster an innovation-driven culture, InFED and the institute’s Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) host a range of flagship initiatives.
The Wardhini Cluster Live Project allowed students to tackle local entrepreneurial challenges through experiential learning, while events such as the Ideation Bootcamp (November 2024), Quizzare 2.0 (October 2024), and Entree-preneurship 7.0 promoted creative problem-solving and strategic thinking.
Academic engagement also remained strong with discussions like From Data Insights to Tangible Business Outcomes, featuring insights from industry practitioners.
In a notable collaboration with Bhashini and the Government of Maharashtra, IIM Nagpur organised the Maha Hackathon Challenge 1.0, which explored applications of language technology for social benefit.
These initiatives collectively reflect IIM Nagpur’s growing focus on innovation-led learning, entrepreneurship, and impactful partnerships—strengthening its position as a forward-looking management institution shaping leaders for a digital and sustainable future.