IIM Nagpur expands innovation industry collaborations through global tie-ups

Known for its industry-linked learning and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the institute is expanding its global footprint through partnerships and strengthening its role as a catalyst for business innovation and social impact.

IIM Nagpur’s industry-oriented curriculum is continuously updated with inputs from recruiters and domain experts to align with evolving priorities in digital transformation, sustainability, AI, and ESG.

On the global front, the institute has forged collaborations with the University of Lille (France), Sunway University (Malaysia), and Skyline University College (UAE), enabling student exchanges, dual-degree options, and immersion programmes that expose learners to international business contexts and cross-border careers.

Anchoring IIM Nagpur’s entrepreneurial initiatives is InFED (IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development), the institute’s business incubator.