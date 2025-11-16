IIM Nagpur celebrates academic vibrancy and campus spirit through iconic events & traditions

Academic & Industry Engagement

Flagship platforms such as Tangerine Trails bring together industry leaders, alumni, and students for high-impact discussions on business strategy and emerging trends.

Utkarsh, the HR conclave, explores workforce innovation and talent management, while the Media Conclave focuses on evolving narratives in digital communication.

Strengthening industry collaboration, Illume – the Industry–Institute Interaction Summit – bridges corporate challenges with academic insight, encouraging applied learning and partnership-driven problem-solving.

Alumni Connect

The annual alumni meet, Kutumbh, is a celebration of continuity and connection, featuring reunions, cultural performances, sports activities, and interactive sessions between alumni and current students.

The event reinforces IIM Nagpur’s strong alumni network and deepens professional and personal bonds that extend beyond campus life.