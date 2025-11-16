IIM Nagpur celebrates academic vibrancy and campus spirit through iconic events & traditions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, known for its dynamic blend of academic excellence and holistic development, has built a vibrant campus culture anchored in innovation, collaboration, and community spirit.
The institute’s iconic events and traditions reflect its commitment to connecting academia with industry while nurturing creativity, leadership, and lifelong bonds among students.
Academic & Industry Engagement
Flagship platforms such as Tangerine Trails bring together industry leaders, alumni, and students for high-impact discussions on business strategy and emerging trends.
Utkarsh, the HR conclave, explores workforce innovation and talent management, while the Media Conclave focuses on evolving narratives in digital communication.
Strengthening industry collaboration, Illume – the Industry–Institute Interaction Summit – bridges corporate challenges with academic insight, encouraging applied learning and partnership-driven problem-solving.
Alumni Connect
The annual alumni meet, Kutumbh, is a celebration of continuity and connection, featuring reunions, cultural performances, sports activities, and interactive sessions between alumni and current students.
The event reinforces IIM Nagpur’s strong alumni network and deepens professional and personal bonds that extend beyond campus life.
Cultural Celebrations
Festivals such as Zero Mile Fest capture the creative pulse of IIM Nagpur, bringing together talent from across India through music, dance, drama, and art.
Adding to the spirit of friendly competition, Section Wars see student groups showcasing their creativity through performances and innovative expression.
Sports & Competition
The sports fest Rhapsody infuses campus life with energy and enthusiasm, as students compete across sporting disciplines—demonstrating teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship.
Campus Traditions
Beyond formal events, IIM Nagpur cherishes traditions that give the campus its unique character—from midnight jam sessions at the amphitheatre and hostel courtyard birthday celebrations to Lantern Night on graduation eve.
These shared experiences create a sense of belonging, weaving together academic rigour with camaraderie, creativity, and enduring friendships.
Together, these events and traditions embody IIM Nagpur’s mission to develop well-rounded leaders who balance professional excellence with emotional intelligence, community engagement, and a lifelong spirit of learning.