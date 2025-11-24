IIM Lucknow’s Vision for 2050: Nurturing Leaders, Innovation and Social Impact

“IIM Lucknow will contribute to nation-building by mentoring entrepreneurs who can create scalable and socially impactful solutions.”

This powerful statement by Director MP Gupta sets the tone for the institute’s forward-looking vision—one that blends academic rigour, innovation, social sensitivity, and global readiness.

At the core of IIM Lucknow’s distinctiveness is its academic diversity and deep institutional engagement. The institute offers a range of programmes—including blended MBA formats, executive PhD pathways, and AI-focused management offerings—supported by strong collaborations with government, industry, and policymakers.

Its Centres of Excellence are dedicated to emerging and socially relevant domains such as well-being and happiness, blockchain technology, sustainable business, agri-business management, and marketing in emerging economies.

The Enterprise Incubation Centre continues to nurture promising start-ups, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

To strengthen industry partnerships and enhance student employability, the institute follows a holistic and multi-layered approach.

Leadership Talk Series brings eminent industry figures to share real-world insights, while mentorship, career guidance and networking are facilitated by an active alumni network.

International student exchange programmes develop cross-cultural competencies, and industrial visits provide practical exposure to business operations.

Beyond academics, IIM Lucknow prioritises holistic development through an ecosystem of vibrant student-led committees and clubs that encourage leadership, creativity, and peer learning.

Students gain hands-on managerial experience by running retail stores on campus, while flagship events such as Manfest-Varchasva, Camaraderie, Sangharsh, Sangram, and Nostalgia become platforms for planning, collaboration, and industry interaction. Wellness activities, sports festivals, and social initiatives driven by Team Bhavishya reinforce the institute’s focus on physical, emotional, and civic responsibility.

The institute’s social impact and rural engagement have transformed from occasional outreach to sustained, community-linked initiatives. Student platforms like Bhavishya lead year-round programmes in healthcare, school development, and adult literacy in nearby villages.

Centres like the Centre for Public Policy and Centre for Food and Agribusiness Management integrate rural empowerment, policy training, and social equity into their research and capacity-building programmes. Specialised MBA programmes in Agribusiness Management and Sustainable Management ensure students are exposed to grassroots realities and social entrepreneurship.

With its Noida campus strategically located in the NCR business hub, IIM Lucknow has significantly expanded its engagement with industry and working professionals.

The campus anchors executive education programmes—including MBAs for working executives, short-term leadership courses, and international management programmes—designed for mid-career and senior professionals. It fosters real-time industry collaboration through conclaves, leadership talks, panel discussions, and corporate workshops.

Looking to 2050, Professor Gupta envisions India as a leading global innovation and knowledge hub, driven by sustainability, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.

In that journey, IIM Lucknow aims to be a pivotal force—mentoring responsible leaders, driving cutting-edge research, shaping public policy, and supporting entrepreneurs who create scalable and socially impactful solutions.

“Our goal,” he said, “is to equip future leaders with the right skills, values, and perspectives needed to build a Viksit Bharat.”