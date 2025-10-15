IIM Lucknow secures over 580 offers in 2025-27 summer placements

On October 14, 2025, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow successfully concluded its summer placement drive for the 2025-2027 batch, securing over 580 offers for its 41st Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 22nd Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) batches.

The highest domestic stipend reached Rs. 3.95 lakhs per month, with the top international stipend at Rs. 2.5 lakhs. The average stipend rose to Rs. 1.67 lakhs per month from Rs. 1.43 lakhs last year, with a median of Rs. 1.72 lakhs. The top 50% of the batch averaged Rs. 2.18 lakhs per month, reflecting strong industry demand.

Diverse recruiters and sectors

The placement drive saw participation from legacy recruiters like Accenture, Amazon, BCG, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Google, and McKinsey, alongside first-time recruiters such as Barclays, CRISIL, DE Shaw, and Nestle. Students secured roles in consulting, finance, marketing, product management, operations, retail, and e-commerce. Notably, Adani offered selected interns a tuition waiver alongside competitive stipends.

Leadership perspective

“This year, we witnessed a commendable summer placement drive, with participation from marquee firms across diverse domains. The success of the drive stands as a testament to the exceptional talent pool that IIM Lucknow nurtures. Our rigorous academic framework, coupled with a dynamic and diverse curriculum, continues to shape future leaders who create lasting value for organizations. We remain committed to strengthening our industry partnerships and building on this legacy of excellence in the years to come,” said Prof Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson, IIM Lucknow.

The 2025-27 batch comprises 187 freshers and 345 students with prior work experience across various sectors, contributing to the diverse roles secured during the placement process.