The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened applications for the 2027 batch of its Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM), a part-time doctoral programme for working professionals, faculty members and researchers.

The last date to submit completed applications is December 31, 2026. The programme is designed to allow participants to pursue research in management while continuing their professional commitments.

Applicants must be employed in a full-time job and have at least seven years of work experience as of March 31, 2027. They should also be below 56 years of age on that date.

For academic eligibility, candidates with a non-engineering undergraduate degree must have at least 50 per cent marks and a postgraduate qualification with a minimum of 55 per cent. Engineering graduates need at least 65 per cent marks. Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA or CS must have at least 55 per cent marks, along with a BCom degree with at least 50 per cent.

Applicants must also have a valid score in at least one of the qualifying examinations: CAT, GATE, GMAT, GRE or JRF/SRF (UGC, CSIR or ICAR). Candidates without these scores can opt for the entrance examination conducted by IIM Lucknow at its Noida campus.

The programme offers specialisations in 11 areas, including Finance and Accounting, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, Business Sustainability, Agribusiness Management, Economics and Business Environment, and Information Technology and Systems.

The selection process involves screening applications and shortlisting candidates for a personal interview at either the Lucknow or Noida campus. Final selection will be based on the interview and the applicant's academic and professional background. Interested candidates can apply online through the institute's official website.