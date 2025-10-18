IIM Kozhikode and Bharat Electronics Limited sign MoU; to offer tailored programmes

On October 17, 2025, in Kozhikode, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), a leading management institution in India, and Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), a prominent Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement aims to bolster leadership development, management skills, and business acumen among BEL executives.

Tailored professional development programmes

The MoU outlines a series of customised Professional Post Graduate Diploma (PPGD) programmes crafted by IIM Kozhikode to build a skilled and forward-thinking talent pool within BEL. Initially, the programmes will cover key areas such as Supply Chain Management, Marketing Management, and General Management, with plans to expand into additional themes based on BEL’s needs and the evolving business environment. These initiatives are designed to equip BEL executives with advanced management knowledge, strategic thinking, and specialised expertise to support BEL’s long-term growth and leadership goals in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Leaders from both IIMK and BEL expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its role in fostering leadership within India’s strategic sectors. Prof. Chatterjee emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “The signing of this MoU marks a phenomenal milestone in our long-standing partnership with BEL. The Professional Post Graduate Diploma Programme series has been carefully curated in collaboration with BEL to help their professionals grow into mindful, resilient, and visionary leaders who can steer the organisation through the challenges of a rapidly evolving business and defence landscape.”