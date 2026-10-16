IIM Kozhikode, Accenture partners to launch 2-year global MBA programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is all set to collaborate with Accenture LearnVantage to launch a Global MBA programme. This two-year Global MBA promgramme is designed for experienced international professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership capabilities in an increasingly technology-driven and evolving business environment.

The two-year Global MBA is scheduled to commence in March 2027. It will deliver an integrated learning experience spanning management, leadership, technology, and global business. This program caters to the needs of working professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The programme will comprise of around 650 learning hours across four semesters. Candidates will learn from IIM Kozhikode faculty, industry leaders and subject-matter experts, gaining exposure to contemporary management practices, business transformation, and emerging technologies.

The course is designed to encourage cross-sector learning and the exchange of diverse perspectives, the Global MBA will incorporate projects, case studies and immersive learning experiences that connect academic concepts with real-world business challenges. Candidates who successfully complete this programme will be awarded an MBA degree by IIM Kozhikode and join its alumni network.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, “The Global MBA is designed to shape ‘visionary pragmatists’—leaders who combine clarity of direction with the ability to navigate complexity through analytical rigour, innovation, and human-centred leadership. Our endeavour is to develop leaders who can move beyond conventional approaches to management and create enduring value for their organisations and society.”

Are you eligible?

Interested candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent to register for this programme. One should also have at least five years of post-graduation experience in managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional roles. The selection of candidates will be based on the evaluation of the Statement of Purpose and an interview.