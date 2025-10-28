IIM Indore aspires to be a key architect of Vision 2050

Director Prof Himanshu Rai reflects on IIM Indore’s journey of pioneering academics, immersive learning, and strategic industry and social partnerships that prepare students for leadership in a complex, AI-driven world.
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Indore apart from other IIMs?
It is one of the very few IIMs to hold the ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation (EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA). The institute has been a pioneer in programme innovation, being the first IIM to launch the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) in 2011. It offers executive education programmes in the GCC and Middle East. Flagship initiatives such as the Himalayan Outbound Programme and the Rural Engagement Programme push students to build resilience and leadership. Complementing this is one of the largest international exchange networks among Indian B-schools. This unique combination of global recognition and immersive learning experiences sets IIM Indore apart from its peers.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
IIM Indore has been steadily strengthening its industry linkages to ensure students are prepared for sustainable, long-term careers. Through its Industry Interface Office, students gain hands-on exposure via consulting assignments, live projects, corporate internships and regular interactions with industry leaders. Beyond placements, the institute promotes entrepreneurship, offering structured mentoring, incubation support and seed funding for student-led ventures. What sets its approach apart is a commitment to employability over mere employment. By prioritising skill-building, adaptability and industry immersion, the institute prepares students to navigate an evolving job market, strengthens recruiter confidence and empowers graduates to pursue impactful, future-ready careers.
3. How is IIM Indore adapting its MBA to tackle AI disruptions and seize new global management opportunities?
IIM Indore has been proactive in adapting its MBA programmes to the twin realities of AI-driven job disruptions and new global opportunities. The institute recognises that success will increasingly depend on combining technical fluency with human-centric leadership skills. It has introduced a joint programme with IIT Indore, the Master of Science in Data Science and Management, embedding advanced analytics, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making into business education. Regular industry conclaves, expert-led workshops, and live projects, including those focused on generative AI, keep students aligned with technological trends. The flagship curriculum emphasises creativity, design thinking, critical reasoning, and ethical judgement.
4. IIM Indore’s 2022–24 batch saw 100% placements; what drove this success, and how will the institute sustain momentum going forward?
A strong industry-oriented approach, ongoing academic-industry integration, and innovative skilling initiatives. Over 150 recruiters participated for over 550 students, reflecting high confidence in the talent pool. Major sectors included consulting (25%), finance (19%), sales and marketing (19%), IT and analytics (12%), and general management, HR, and operations (25% combined). High QS and FT rankings underscore its stature. The institute updates course content, with design thinking, critical thinking, and emphasis on humanities, social science, and philosophical perspectives, alongside practical learning, research, and cross-disciplinary education.
5. In terms of academics and otherwise, what new developments can we look forward to from IIM Indore?
IIM Indore is expanding cutting-edge courses in artificial intelligence, generative AI, sustainability and digital transformation, while strengthening research-driven pathways like the MBA Thesis Track. Beyond academics, it emphasises holistic development through increased industry collaborations and interdisciplinary projects across business, policy and society. The institute is deepening social impact by working with government bodies and administrations, enabling students to contribute to community development while honing leadership skills. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and global research collaborations, IIM Indore is positioning itself as a hub of innovation, thought leadership and social responsibility, creating future-ready leaders who can drive sustainable growth.
6. Where do you see India in 2050, and what role do you see IIM Indore playing towards the same vision?
By then, India is poised to emerge as one of the world’s leading economic powerhouses, fuelled by its demographic dividend, technological leapfrogging and entrepreneurial energy. With its evolving role in shaping global policy, innovation and sustainable pathways, India is charting growth that balances scale with social equity. To truly realise this vision, the country needs leaders who are innovative, adaptive and ethically grounded. IIM Indore aspires to be a key architect of this future. Its mission of being a contextually relevant business school aligns with India’s aspirations. By 2050, the institute envisions itself as a global benchmark in management education, playing a sustained role in shaping leaders committed to both economic advancement and nation-building.