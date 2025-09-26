IIM Indore announces admission for 2nd cohort of CEO programme for strategic leadership

The Indian Institute of Management Indore has announced admissions for the second cohort of its prestigious Chief Executive Officers Programme, an 11-month initiative designed to equip aspiring and current CEOs and senior leaders with strategic and digital leadership skills.

Programme objectives

Targeting senior executives with at least eight years of industry experience, the programme focuses on enabling leaders to drive innovation, manage risks, and inspire transformative change. It emphasises crafting bold growth strategies, accelerating market entry, fostering a collaborative and innovative culture, and prioritising customer-centric decision-making.

Addressing contemporary challenges

The programme responds to critical challenges outlined by the World Economic Forum, including rising protectionism, misinformation, labour shortages, and customer disloyalty. It addresses the widening gap between CEO and employee expectations, necessitating a modernised leadership approach amid rapid digitisation and shifting workforce demographics.

Comprehensive curriculum

The curriculum covers four core domains:

- Technology and Analytics

- Consumer Behaviour and Customer Centricity,

- Strategy

- Leadership.

It enhances cross-functional expertise and proficiency in digital marketing. A key highlight is the Four Masterclass Sessions led by top-tier CEOs, providing insights into strategic vision, failure and recovery, Indian leadership, and executive presence.

Immersive and interactive learning

The programme includes a three-day campus immersion to build lifelong leadership networks through forums that facilitate industry-specific insights and idea exchange. Delivered via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode, the pedagogy features live faculty-led sessions, case studies, assessments, and quizzes, ensuring flexible, high-impact learning for busy executives.

Upon completion, participants gain the prestigious Executive Education Alumni status from IIM Indore, one of India’s few ‘Triple Crown’ business schools accredited by EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, enhancing their global recognition and career mobility.