IIM-A’s venture ecosystem: Nurturing India’s next wave of innovation

Established in 2002, the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) now known as IIMA Ventures has become one of India’s most influential platforms for early-stage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Anchored within the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), it has been instrumental in shaping the country’s startup ecosystem by supporting founders through incubation, acceleration, seed investments, research, and training.

At the heart of IIMA Ventures’ philosophy lies a clear vision: to harness India’s unique strengths, from its deep talent pool and vast data resources to its growing R&D ecosystem and supportive policy environment.