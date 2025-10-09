IIIT Hyderabad launches GenAI Program for professionals. Check DETAILS here!

IIIT Hyderabad, a leading research-driven institute in information technology, has partnered with TalentSprint, part of Accenture and a global AI-powered education company, to introduce advanced programs tailored for professionals aiming to excel in the era of Generative AI (GenAI).

Generative AI is revolutionising industries worldwide, impacting areas such as coding, product development, and customer experience automation. Recent reports indicate that over 78% of global organisations are actively exploring or investing in GenAI capabilities. However, there is a notable shortage of skilled professionals proficient in advanced AI systems, including large language model (LLM) tooling, responsible AI design, and real-time engineering.

Program overview

To address this skill gap, IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint have launched a high-impact, research-backed program, supported by the No. 1 ML Lab at the Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS), IIIT Hyderabad, a hub for cutting-edge AI research and innovation in India.

Designed for experienced professionals, this three-month immersive program is delivered in a blended format, featuring live interactive classes led by IIITH faculty, mentor-guided labs, and a capstone project. Participants will gain practical expertise in building applications using OpenAI and Hugging Face APIs, mastering tools like LangChain and vector databases such as FAISS and Chroma, designing enterprise-level prompt engineering strategies, developing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, deploying intelligent systems, and creating ethical and explainable AI solutions.

Benefits for participants

The program’s flexible structure accommodates working professionals while maintaining academic excellence. Participants will also gain access to IIITH’s prestigious alumni network, fostering lifelong learning and leadership opportunities in AI-driven fields. The curriculum empowers participants to not only grasp GenAI fundamentals but also build impactful solutions, positioning them as leaders in enterprise-scale AI adoption.