IIIT Delhi holds 15th convocation, awards degrees to 830 students

New Delhi: India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 would depend on the talent and ideas of the younger generation, Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Tuesday at the 15th convocation of IIIT Delhi, where 830 students were awarded degrees.
Of the graduating students at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), 560 received BTech degrees across eight disciplines, 237 were awarded MTech degrees and 33 scholars received PhD degrees, according to a statement.
The ceremony was presided over by Sandhu, who is also the IIIT-Delhi chancellor, while Rajiv Kumar, managing director and president of the Microsoft India Development Centre and corporate vice president of the OPG India Group, attended as the chief guest.
Congratulating the graduates, Sandhu urged them to use their education and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the country. He said the rapid transformation brought about by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies made continuous learning, adaptability and independent thinking essential.
He also stressed that innovation should be guided by integrity and contribute to improving people's lives, adding that India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 would depend on the talent and ideas of the younger generation.
Addressing the students, Kumar emphasised the importance of continuous learning and entrepreneurship in a rapidly changing technological landscape. He encouraged graduates to remain curious, learn from failures and explore opportunities to create jobs rather than only seek employment.
IIIT-Delhi Director Sandeep Sen, in his report, outlined the institute's academic progress, research initiatives and institutional developments during the year. He said the institute aimed to provide students with a strong academic foundation while encouraging interdisciplinary learning and research.
The convocation also recognised outstanding academic and research achievements through various awards, including the Chancellor's Gold Medal, Institute Silver Medals, All-Round Performance Medals, Best BTech Project Awards, MTech academic and thesis awards, and Doctoral Dissertation Awards.
The Chancellor's Gold Medal was awarded to Saurav Mehra of Computer Science and Engineering and Riya Sachdeva of Electronics and VLSI Engineering.
The Institute Silver Medals were given to six students across different disciplines, while Aayush Mishra and Ayaan Hasan received the All-Round Performance Medals.
In the postgraduate category, Pratik Pal, pursuing an MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, received the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance and the Best MTech Thesis Award.
Ten scholars were recognised with Doctoral Dissertation Awards for their research contributions across disciplines, including mathematics, computational biology, computer science and engineering, and electronics and communication engineering.
The ceremony concluded with the administration of the oath to the degree recipients.
IIIT-Delhi was established as a state university under an Act of the Delhi government in 2007, with a mandate to undertake research and development and award degrees.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.