IHRD College students turn campus trees into archives

IDUKKI: In the misty hills of Marayoor, where sandalwood forests breathe poetry into the air, technology is giving nature a new language. At the IHRD College in Kanthalloor, computer science students have turned their verdant campus into a living digital library through an innovative project named ‘Vrikshaveda’ — a blend of ecology, literature, and technology.

Every tree on the campus now carries a QR code, that can be scanned by curious visitors. By doing so, the tree reveals its secrets — its scientific name, ecological traits, and even its presence in the world of literature and music. From the masterful works of Vallathol, Kumaranasan, M T Vasudevan Nair, and O V Vijayan to timeless Tamil classics and soulful songs rendered by K J Yesudas, the project connects botany with the rhythm of culture.