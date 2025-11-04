Ideological sparks fly at JNU presidential debate ahead of polls

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus witnessed a charged atmosphere in the early hours of Monday, November 3, as student leaders clashed over ideology, campus issues, and national politics during the presidential debate ahead of the student union elections.

The event, held on the lawns of Jhelum Hostel, drew large crowds of students waving flags, beating dhols, and chanting slogans as contenders from major student groups presented their vision for the university.

At the heart of the Left alliance’s campaign was a call that extended beyond campus boundaries. “We will continue to raise our voice for Palestine, for Kashmir’s statehood, for Ladakh’s environment, and for the release of Sonam Wangchuk,” said Aditi Mishra, the Left Unity’s presidential candidate, and a PhD scholar from the School of International Studies. Her speech drew applause from supporters carrying red flags and banners quoting revolutionary poets.

Mishra accused the ruling dispensation of “attacking the very idea of India,” citing bulldozed homes, the disappearance of Najeeb, and the imprisonment of activists such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. She also criticised hate speech, saying, “The unemployed youth are being told to search for temples in mosques instead of jobs.”

Her main rival, ABVP’s Vikas Patel, began his speech with “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” accusing the Left and the university administration of “spoiling” the institution. “Taking strength from Sardar Patel, I promise we will defeat them,” he said, alleging that Left organisations indulge in tokenism. “There is not a single woman or Dalit in their politburo,” he claimed, adding that the ABVP “works for students all year, not just during election week.”

Amid the Left-Right contest, NSUI’s Vikash said, “the binary has robbed JNU of its real agenda — fellowships, hostel safety, and research funding.” Progressive Students’ Association candidate Shinde Vijayalaxmi Vyankant Rao said, “Barricades are everywhere in this campus but not around justice,”

Issues at the varsity

- Support for Palestine, Kashmir statehood, and Sonam Wangchuk’s release

- Unemployment & diversion of youth from real issues

- Lack of role for women, Dalits in in Left groups

- Calls for hostel safety and research funding