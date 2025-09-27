GraVITas 2025 ignites innovation at VIT University

The 16th annual techno-management festival, GraVITas 2025, began at Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology (VIT) University in Vellore on Friday, September 26, reported The New Indian Express.

Spanning three days, the event features 207 events, including 57 workshops, 51 hackathons, robot wars, and drone shows, attracting 40,000 students until Sunday, September 27.

Call for investment in education and research

Dr G Vishwanathan, VIT’s founder-chancellor, emphasised the need for increased funding in education and research. “While developed nations invest 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their GDP in research and development, India spends less than 1 per cent. For India to become a developed nation by 2047, we must prioritise higher education, science, technology, and research,” he stated.

Innovation for humanity

Majed Ali Al Mansoori, chief guest and chairman of municipality affairs, Abu Dhabi, highlighted the role of innovation in improving lives. “From the internet to renewable energy, all discoveries stem from scientists’ passion,” he said, urging advancements that benefit both technology and humanity.