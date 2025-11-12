Goa Institute of Management study highlights impact of carbon emissions

The study found that trade openness and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remain the key long-term determinants of economic output, while carbon emissions, though linked to growth in the short term, have adverse effects on growth over the long term.

It also emphasizes that renewable energy adoption will impact economies differently, underlining the importance of context-specific policy design.

“The approach to growth in the Asia-Pacific cannot anymore be at variance with the environment; it must be aligned. Sustainability is not an obstacle to growth and development; it is an enabler,” said Dr. Chinmaya Behera, Associate Professor at GIM. “With clean energy, strategic policy, and ethically responsible investment, the region will be able to deliver growth for many decades to come.”