Five IIM Lucknow faculty named among world’s top 2% scientists

On September 22, 2025, five distinguished faculty members from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow were honoured in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025) as part of the World’s Top 2% Scientists. This prestigious recognition underscores their significant contributions to global knowledge through high-impact research.

The recognised researchers are:

Prof Samir K. Srivastava (Operations & Supply Chain Management)

Prof Sanjay K. Singh (Economics & Business Environment)

Prof Chandan Sharma (Economics & Business Environment)

Prof Suresh K. Jakhar (Operations & Supply Chain Management)

Prof Sushant Kumar (Marketing)

Basis of selection

These faculty were selected based on their citation impact, research productivity, and scholarly contributions, which have advanced their respective fields. The Stanford–Elsevier database evaluates scientists across 22 fields and 176 sub-fields, ranking the top 100,000 by a composite score. More details are available at Elsevier’s dataset page.

IIM Lucknow’s inclusion in this global ranking reflects its dedication to fostering rigorous, impactful research that addresses issues of worldwide relevance, reinforcing its position as a leader in management education.