Events and traditions at IIM Ahmedabad: Celebrating Creativity, Competition, and Community

Beyond academics and entrepreneurship, IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) is known for its vibrant campus life, defined by a series of iconic events and traditions that foster creativity, collaboration, and camaraderie among students.
These celebrations some competitive, others cultural form the heartbeat of the institute’s community spirit.
Chaos
Chaos, IIMA’s annual cultural festival, is one of the most anticipated events on campus.
Entirely student-run and open to participants from across India, the festival brings together a diverse mix of music, theatre, dance, stand-up comedy, fashion, and art.
Each edition features headline acts by renowned performers, drawing large audiences while maintaining its signature focus on inclusivity and participation.
More than just a cultural fest, Chaos embodies the creative energy of the IIMA community, a celebration of art, talent, and collective expression.
T-Nite
Among the oldest and most cherished campus traditions, T-Nite is a spirited three-day competition that sees different student sections face off in music, dance, drama, quizzing, and fun challenges.
The event is known for its late-night rehearsals, friendly rivalries, and infectious enthusiasm, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds in a shared pursuit of creativity and teamwork.
For many first-year students, T-Nite is a defining early experience at IIMA — a space to meet new people, explore new interests, and forge lasting friendships.
The Red Brick Summit (TRBS)
Widely recognised as IIMA’s flagship management symposium, The Red Brick Summit (TRBS) blends academic rigor with real-world engagement.
The event features panel discussions with business leaders, case competitions, workshops, and speaker sessions, attracting participation from top institutions across India.
TRBS serves as a dynamic forum for learning and idea exchange, offering students a unique opportunity to interact with industry experts and apply management concepts in practical contexts.
Aakrosh
Aakrosh, IIMA’s section-based sports competition, brings the campus together through the spirit of play.
The event includes cricket, football, and indoor games, along with several informal activities designed to keep participation broad and inclusive.
While competition runs high, the true emphasis remains on teamwork, consistency, and section spirit.
For many students, Aakrosh becomes a regular outlet for fitness, recreation, and bonding within their batch reinforcing IIMA’s belief that leadership begins with collaboration.
Together, these events reflect IIM Ahmedabad’s distinctive culture, one that balances intellectual excellence with creativity, competition, and community.