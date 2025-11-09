Events and traditions at IIM Ahmedabad: Celebrating Creativity, Competition, and Community

Chaos

Chaos, IIMA’s annual cultural festival, is one of the most anticipated events on campus.

Entirely student-run and open to participants from across India, the festival brings together a diverse mix of music, theatre, dance, stand-up comedy, fashion, and art.

Each edition features headline acts by renowned performers, drawing large audiences while maintaining its signature focus on inclusivity and participation.

More than just a cultural fest, Chaos embodies the creative energy of the IIMA community, a celebration of art, talent, and collective expression.