DU professors demand expulsion of DUSU leader who assaulted professor

A wave of rage has swept across Delhi University following the alleged assault on Dr Sujit Kumar, a prominent professor at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, on October 16.

The act, allegedly carried out by DU Student Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, triggered significant outrage among faculty members.

The incident has brought together faculty members from over 35 colleges, with teachers' associations issuing strong statements condemning the act and seeking stern disciplinary punishment.

At a demonstration yesterday, Friday, October 31, numerous notable teacher leaders expressed alarm over the university administration's passivity in the face of direct evidence in the case, India Today reports.

Among those addressing the gathering were Professor Sumit (Secretary, Kirori Mal College Teachers’ Association), Professor Udayveer (President, Acharya Narendra Dev College Teachers’ Association), and Dr Richa Raj, Dr Sandhya Devesan, and Dr Mark Gideon from Jesus and Mary College.

They criticised the lack of decisive action, saying the administration had “failed to uphold accountability."

DUTA President Prof V S Negi and Secretary Prof Bimalendu Tirthankar joined the protest at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, where protests have persisted since the incident occurred.

Both called on the institution to "protect the sanctity of academic spaces" and demanded that Jha be expelled immediately.

Professor Sunil Sharma of the DU Executive Council, Professor T N Ojha of the Academic Council, and former DUTA President Professor Rajiv Ray were among the senior academics who also addressed the protest.

Professors Rajesh Jha, Abha Dev Habib, Ashwani Shankar, V S Dixit, Rudrashish, and Sanjay Kumar (DUTA Joint Secretary) were among the other prominent speakers who urged prompt disciplinary action, reports India Today.

Following the demonstrations, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College's staff council held a meeting at which members unanimously ruled Professor Sujit Kumar's resignation from the Disciplinary Committee invalid and reinstated him in his position.

The college's faculty has convened a General Body Meeting on November 3 to select the next step in their protest strategy.