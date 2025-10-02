DU Job Fair 2025: Students can apply for jobs and internships by October 5

Delhi University (DU) students have a chance to explore exciting job and internship opportunities at the upcoming DU Job Fair 2025, organised by the Central Placement Cell under the Dean of Students’ Welfare. The event is scheduled for October 8.

The fair is open to all students currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes, as well as alumni who have completed their graduation from DU. Students of the School of Open Learning are not eligible to participate, as per a report by NDTV.

The placement programme will take place at the multipurpose hall, indoor stadium, and Gate Number 2 of the university campus.

Students keen to attend must register by October 5. There is no registration fee, but early registration is recommended to secure a spot.

To register, students need to fill out a Google Form providing details such as:

Name, email, and phone number





Social category and gender





Course, college, and department





University enrolment number, semester, passing year, and CGPA





University identity card (PDF) and resume (PDF)





Students are advised to check placement.du.ac.in regularly for updates on the registration form, job profiles, and the list of participating organisations. For any queries, candidates can reach out at placement@du.ac.in.

DU shines in NIRF India Rankings 2025

In the NIRF India Rankings 2025, Hindu College maintained its position at the top among Delhi University colleges for the second consecutive year. Miranda House secured second place, while Hans Raj College and Kirori Mal College made it to the top five for the first time, reflecting a reshuffle in the university’s ranking order.