DU exam schedule sparks concerns

Delhi University’s tentative schedule for the upcoming semester exams has sparked strong reactions from both teachers and students, who fear that the overlapping academic timeline will disrupt the teaching and learning process across colleges.

According to the schedule, semester examinations will be conducted from December 10, 2025, to January 30, 2026, while classes for the even semester are set to begin on January 2, 2026.

Teachers said this arrangement leaves little time for evaluation work and preparation, as students and faculty members will have to juggle exams and classes simultaneously.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor of Physics at DU’s Miranda House and secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said the timelines have left students and teachers uncertain about how the university plans to manage the academic transition.

“With exams continuing through January, students will have to appear for exams and attend classes at the same time, while teachers will be engaged in teaching, invigilation, and evaluation work,” she said.

“The tentative schedule is causing confusion for both students and teachers. With thousands of students, including those from School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), still sitting for exams while new semester classes begin, this would result in an acute shortage of space and force many colleges to switch to online teaching. This would degrade the quality of the teaching-learning environment and will lead to delays in result declarations,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an associate professor at DU and executive council member, criticised the schedule in a social media post, questioning how students can attend classes and take exams simultaneously for an entire month. “Do colleges have the infrastructure to run both exams and hold classes simultaneously for one whole month? DU’s official position is that classes for regular courses are held offline, and yet, there is its tacit approval to colleges for online classes during such overlaps,” he said.

He urged the university to review the academic calendar to ensure the smooth conduct of exams and effective teaching-learning. The teachers also highlighted that the preparation leave, from November 27 to December 9, will likely be used by science departments to conduct practical exams, further shrinking the academic calendar. They have urged the university to extend the winter break until the completion of the examinations to ensure that the academic process remains meaningful and not merely procedural.

While the university has not yet issued an official clarification, many faculty members have described the situation as an example of poor academic planning. “We are not teaching in a university. It’s turning into a circus,” said one professor.

University yet to issue clarification in the matter

While the university has not yet issued an official clarification, many faculty members have described the situation as an example of poor academic planning. Teachers have also urged the university to extend the winter break until the completion of the examinations.