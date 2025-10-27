'DSBM Expressions 2025' concludes with grand success in Bhubaneswar

DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) successfully hosted “DSBM Expressions 2025”, an Inter-College Conclave that saw enthusiastic participation from management and commerce students of premier degree colleges and universities across Odisha.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr Arun Kumar Rath, IAS (Retd.), Vice-Chairman of DSBM. He delivered an inspiring message to the student community, urging every higher education student to dream big and cultivate a strong vision to excel in their professional careers.

Dr D N Mishra, Principal of DSBM, addressed the gathering, emphasising the institute’s rich legacy of academic excellence and its unwavering mission to develop leadership qualities and analytical competence among its students.

Competition highlights

Under the banner of DSBM Expressions 2025, two flagship events—‘Quiz’ and ‘Ad-Mad Show’—highlighted participants’ analytical prowess and creative flair. In the Quiz competition, United School of Business Management clinched the Champion Trophy, Amity Global Business School secured the 1st Runner-up position, and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) earned the 2nd Runner-up trophy. In the Ad-Mad Show, Rajdhani Degree College won the Champion Trophy, Birla Global University took the 1st Runner-up spot, and Kamala Nehru Women’s College claimed the 2nd Runner-up trophy.

The valedictory session was graced by Chief Guest Shri R.K. Mansingh, a distinguished academician. He praised DSBM’s contributions to quality education and officially released the book of the National Seminar 2025 on Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Odisha @2036, a comprehensive compilation of research articles contributed by academicians, corporate professionals, scholars, and students.