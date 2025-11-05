'Digital platforms can achieve sustainable growth through ad-funded, subscription models'

A study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has examined how digital platforms can strike a balance between profitability and user privacy through pay-or-consent models.

As global debates intensify over user data and targeted advertising, the research provides timely insights into models that allow users to either pay for an ad-free experience or consent to personalised ads, helping platforms align business sustainability with ethical data use.

The study has been published in the Annals of Operations Research (Springer) and co-authored by Suresh K. Jakhar, Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management at IIM Lucknow, along with former research scholars Dr. Mohit Ray (IIM Kashipur) and Dr. Ajit Pratap Singh (T.A. Pai Management Institute, TAPMI).