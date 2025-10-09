DG Vaishnav College honours teachers’ role in shaping future leaders

On Wednesday, October 8, DG Vaishnav College observed International Teachers’ Day with the theme “Acharya Devo Bhava.” The occasion highlighted the critical role teachers play in fostering students’ potential and advancing the institution’s progress.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including E Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, and S Vijayakumar, Commissioner of Land Reforms.

In his keynote address, the former Anna University VC, E Balagurusamy spoke on the broader impact of teaching, stating, “teaching is not just about completing the curriculum but about building character, nurturing ethics, and fostering innovation.”

He further noted that success is defined not by wealth or status but by “the happiness one feels at the end of the day.” Balagurusamy called on educators to prioritise quality of life over material standards, underscoring their role as moral guides for youth and key contributors to national development.

Tamil Nadu’s educational milestone

S Vijayakumar lauded Tamil Nadu’s sustained efforts in education, pointing out that the state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) exceeds 50%, surpassing the national average, reflecting its commitment to educational excellence.

Vision for educators and students

Both speakers urged teachers to cultivate patriotism, creativity, and ethical values in students, with the goal of positioning India as a global leader by 2047.

The college principal, S Santhosh Baboo, praised the faculty’s dedication and outlined the institution’s strategic initiatives to bolster its research culture, reinforcing its commitment to academic and intellectual growth.