Delhi University mandates extensive security measures for campus events

On Wednesday, October 8, Delhi University’s proctor’s office issued a comprehensive advisory stating that colleges and hostels are solely responsible for the management and security of all campus events, including annual fests and hostel nights, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Security responsibilities

The circular clarifies that while the Delhi Police will maintain overall law and order, it will not provide security for private events. Institutions must deploy their own trained guards, bouncers, and traffic marshals to ensure effective crowd management and safety.

The university may appoint dedicated liaison officers, one for the North Campus and another for the South Campus, to coordinate with the police during processions, protests, ceremonies, or other gatherings.

Similarly, each college, hostel, or institute hosting an event must designate its own liaison officer to remain present throughout the event and share essential details with the local police.

Event information requirements

Institutions are required to provide the police with comprehensive event details, including the nature and timing of the event, expected crowd size, presence of VIPs, entry protocols, hourly attendance updates, and other relevant information.

Additionally, a social media advisory must accompany every major event, clearly outlining details such as event timing, nature, entry requirements, passes, traffic arrangements, and designated entry and exit gates.

Emergency and safety protocols

Colleges and hostels must ensure robust emergency arrangements, including first-aid teams, a stationed ambulance, and adequate fire safety measures.

Separate entry and exit routes should be designated for VIPs and general attendees. Exit drills and emergency routes must be planned and rehearsed in advance with the assistance of volunteers and private security personnel.

Advance notification to police

The advisory mandates that institutions inform the local station house officer at least 72 hours prior to any event, providing full details about the event layout, expected number of attendees, their demographic composition, and the schedule.

This directive aligns with the Delhi High Court’s order dated November 10, 2023, and a previous advisory issued by the DU proctor’s office on January 11, 2024. It also adheres to the standard operating procedures established by the Delhi Police for managing campus events.