Delhi University forms six-member inquiry panel to probe professor assault

The University of Delhi constituted a six-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged assault on professor Sujit Kumar, a faculty member of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha and other members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The incident reportedly occurred inside the principal’s office on Thursday, October 16, in the presence of police personnel.

Kumar, who serves as the convener of the college’s disciplinary committee, is a senior faculty member at DU. The altercation allegedly broke out when a group of around 50 students, accompanied by DUSU president Aryan Maan and Jha, entered the college premises demanding Kumar’s resignation.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) strongly condemned the incident, alleging that the disciplinary committee had been investigating recent cases of campus violence involving students from various groups when the attack took place. “Teachers were manhandled, and Kumar was slapped by the DUSU joint secretary. Such acts of violence are unacceptable within academic spaces,” the DTF said.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding action. It called upon the university to ensure faculty safety and take “exemplary measures” to prevent such incidents, they said.

Jha alleged that Kumar had misbehaved with her and was under the influence of alcohol. She posted a video message claiming that she had been called to the college to address complaints of “misbehaviour and physical assault” raised by students. She admitted to slapping the professor but described it as an impulsive reaction to his “staring, verbal abuse, and provocation.” She apologised to the teaching community while maintaining that her actions stemmed from concern for women’s safety on campus.

Meanwhile, the DUSU president, echoed Jha’s claims on Instagram, alleging that a student had been “dragged by the collar” by the professor and that he was seen “smoking within the college premises.”

A DU professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, linked the clash to student politics. He pointed out that the college’s recent student council elections had seen an NSUI candidate win the president’s post, while two other positions went to ABVP members. “The rivalry between both groups escalated into a scuffle recently where a NSUI student had allegedly been assaulted by ABVP members. The meeting with Kumar and the consequent violence was a reaction to the previous incident,” the professor said.

Senior executive council members and academic council members condemned the act and came out on the roads to protest. In a statement, the NSUI termed the incident “ABVP-led DUSU hooliganism despite CCTV footage.”