Delhi Police intensify investigation into SAU campus assault incident

The Delhi Police are actively investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old first-year BTech student at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi, where four individuals, including a security guard, are accused of the crime.

The incident has prompted a thorough probe, with authorities questioning suspects and analysing evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice, reported The New Indian Express.

Details of the incident

The student was found injured with torn clothes on October 13, a day after being reported missing from the SAU campus. According to the FIR filed on Tuesday, the victim alleged that four individuals, including a security guard, sexually and physically assaulted her, stripped her of her clothes, and forced her to consume an abortion pill. The traumatic incident has raised serious concerns about campus safety.

Ongoing police investigation

The Delhi Police have questioned approximately 70 security guards in connection with the case. An officer stated, “CCTV footage from across the campus has been seized for examination,” as multiple teams work to identify and apprehend the accused. The police are focusing on gathering concrete evidence to ensure swift action against the perpetrators.

Threatening messages under scrutiny

The victim reported receiving sexually explicit and threatening messages from an individual identified as Aryan Yash via email and social media in the days leading up to the assault. The FIR noted that these messages included morphed obscene images and instructions to meet the sender at various campus locations. The police are actively working to trace the IP address linked to these messages to identify the sender.

The Delhi Police are prioritising the case, with efforts underway to analyse digital and physical evidence, including CCTV footage and communication records.