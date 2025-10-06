'Constructing a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and globally impactful'

A

The lively and youthful spirit of IIM Raipur is deeply rooted in the rich culture, resources, and values of Chhattisgarh.

The large 200-acre campus in Atal Nagar is a great example of how modern architecture can work well with traditional architecture.

IIM Raipur clearly puts ethics, social responsibility, and leadership that builds the nation at the top of its list of priorities.

This dedication creates a culture of discipline and respect that gets students ready for important leadership and management positions.