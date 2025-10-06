'Constructing a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and globally impactful'

Director-in-Charge Prof. Sanjeev Prashar highlights how IIM Raipur is seamlessly blending Chhattisgarh’s cultural ethos with global perspectives to nurture ethical leaders, strengthen industry linkages, and drive policy innovation aimed at shaping India’s future.
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Raipur apart from other IIMs?
The lively and youthful spirit of IIM Raipur is deeply rooted in the rich culture, resources, and values of Chhattisgarh.
The large 200-acre campus in Atal Nagar is a great example of how modern architecture can work well with traditional architecture.
IIM Raipur clearly puts ethics, social responsibility, and leadership that builds the nation at the top of its list of priorities.
This dedication creates a culture of discipline and respect that gets students ready for important leadership and management positions.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
IIM Raipur is relentlessly working to get more industry engagement, which is a key to its growth.
There were 116 organisations that actively took part in the 2022–24 placement season, 38 of which were hiring for the first time.
Our students did very well in a wide range of areas, including sales and marketing, operations and IT, analytics and consulting, general management, and finance.
The highest domestic CTC went up to Rs 42.29 lakhs, and the average for the class was Rs 18.15 lakhs.
This outstanding accomplishment shows not only caliber of our students, but also how well our curriculum is aligned with the dynamic needs of the industry.
3. How is IIM Raipur supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?
At IIM Raipur, students study in ways that go beyond the classroom. Our students are participating in entrepreneurial projects, academic and cultural societies, and management events like MIRAI, our new annual management fest that has set a new standard since it replaced Karmaanta in 2025.
We use case studies, simulations, role-plays, field projects, and guest sessions with industry professionals to make learning more hands-on.
Our goal is to develop flexible individuals who can think critically, lead teams well, and easily adapt to different situations.
4. How is IIM Raipur contributing to societal development at the grassroots level? Any ventures undertaken recently?
IIM Raipur is one of the leaders in bringing together academic knowledge and making a difference.
Our recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Studies on Holistic Development (CSHD) focuses on important topics, including rural entrepreneurship, governance, sustainability, and development economics.
This cooperation leads to joint research, field investigations, policy discussions, and mentoring for social entrepreneurs that make a difference.
Also, a huge Rs 101 crore investment from the Motilal Oswal Foundation will help research, entrepreneurship, and technology projects that are meant to help the region grow.
5. How will IIM Raipur’s fully funded MBA in Public Policy under the CM Fellowship shape Chhattisgarh’s next generation of governance leaders?
Our new programme, MBA in Public Policy & Governance (2025–27) under the CM Fellowship, is specifically curated to draw in people who are passionate about establishing and running policies.
It is a fully funded program that creates unparalleled opportunities for talent from diverse backgrounds.
Graduates will have exceptional managerial abilities and a deep understanding of governance, which will allow them to directly help with effective public administration and transformative policy changes in Chhattisgarh.
6. How is IIM Raipur adapting its MBA programs to address the dual challenge of AI-driven job disruptions and emerging global opportunities in management?
IIM Raipur is actively adding courses on digital transformation and AI awareness to its curriculum so that students are ready for the future.
To help our students become more adaptable in a job market that is dynamic, they work on real-world industrial initiatives, do rigorous research projects, and participate in dynamic simulations.
We make sure that our curriculum follows global best practices through significant international collaborations.
This helps students learn how to work together to solve problems and be ready to tackle both technological disruptions and emerging international business opportunities head-on.
7. Where do you see India in 2050, and what role do you see IIM Raipur playing toward that vision?
India will definitely become a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative country by 2050.
It will be able to compete well on the global stage while staying true to its commitment to sustainability.
IIM Raipur is ready to play a key role in this change by developing leaders who are ethical, socially responsible, and able to see things from a global point of view while still holding on to Indian values.
The institute will make a big difference in constructing a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and globally impactful through grassroots innovation, active policy participation, entrepreneurship, and strategic collaborations.