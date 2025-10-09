Clashes erupt at EFLU over Palestine solidarity rally

On Tuesday, October 7, tensions flared at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad when a solidarity rally for Palestine, organised by the EFLU Students’ Union, led to a confrontation with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), reported The New Indian Express.

The Students’ Union, comprising the Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Fraternity Movement, and Telugu Students’ Federation (TSF), held the rally to draw attention to the situation in Palestine.

Rally details

Participants in the rally raised slogans, displayed Palestinian flags and posters, and pasted messages on campus walls reading “EFLU for Palestine.” The event, dubbed the “Palestine Solidarity March,” was scheduled for 6 pm but had been denied permission by the EFLU administration, which deemed it against national interest.

ABVP’s opposition

The situation escalated when ABVP’s EFLU unit objected to the pasting of a Palestinian flag on a campus wall, calling it “an insult to Bharat’s sovereignty.” ABVP members replaced the flag with the Indian tricolour. Sumit Patel, ABVP president, stated, “the action reflected their nationalistic convictions and commitment to keeping the university free from foreign political agendas.”

Clash and police intervention

SFI leaders alleged that ABVP activists used force to disrupt the protest, resulting in a brief clash. Police intervened to control the situation, during which an officer reportedly lost a wristwatch and uniform insignia. Additional forces were deployed to restore order.

The Osmania University police filed an FIR against several students, including Vikas, Shaheen, Ardhra, Deena, Noora Mysoon, Sagnik Mridul, Abhishik, Sumith, and Samad Amle, under relevant legal sections.

University’s response

The EFLU administration condemned the rally, objecting to banners reading “EFLU is with Palestine” and the display of Palestinian flags. The university announced that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted in accordance with its ordinances and regulations.