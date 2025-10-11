Centurion University shines in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

Centurion University, Odisha, has earned a significant milestone in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing a global rank of 1501+ and a national rank of 98 among Indian institutions. This achievement elevates the university from its prior inclusion in THE’s “Reporter List” and SDG rankings, highlighting its growing prominence in global higher education.

Excellence in education and innovation

The university’s ranking reflects its excellence in teaching, research, innovation, and community engagement. Nationally, Centurion stands among India’s top 100 universities, competing with leading public and private institutions. Its unique “Skill-integrated Higher Education” model, emphasising rural innovation and social entrepreneurship, distinguishes it within India’s academic landscape.

Alignment with global standards

Centurion University’s focus on impact-oriented innovation and social transformation aligns with international academic and research benchmarks. Initiatives like Gram Tarang Employability Training Services, Industry Sponsored Laboratories, and startup ecosystems have bolstered its global standing, particularly through contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Empowering underserved communities

The university’s mission centers on bridging academics, skills, and industry to empower youth, especially from underserved regions, fostering employability, entrepreneurship, and social impact. This recognition underscores its commitment to inclusive education and societal progress.

Vice chancellor’s statement

The Vice Chancellor expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “Moving from the Reporter List to a globally ranked position marks a defining moment for Centurion University. This recognition validates our mission to bridge academics with skills, research with real-world relevance, and growth with inclusion.”