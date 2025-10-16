Centurion University launches School of Maritime Studies to boost blue economy skills

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), one of India’s leading private skill universities, marked another milestone with the inauguration of its School of Maritime Studies at the Jatni campus.

The school was formally inaugurated by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India.

Speaking at the event, Shri Jayant Chaudhary stated, “Team Centurion has worked with remarkable comprehensiveness, and the leadership at the university is deeply committed to transforming education through effective skill integration. University’s objective is to equip students with practical, industry-aligned competencies, ensuring that they not only earn certificates and diplomas but also become truly employable with secure and sustainable career prospects.”

He further highlighted that the university has created specialised centres across sectors such as agriculture, electric vehicles, automotive engineering, manufacturing, and fashion design.

The newly inaugurated Centre for Maritime Studies, with a training capacity of 1,200 students, will offer programmes in maritime logistics, port operations, shipbuilding, ship repair, and LNG terminal management.

The School of Maritime Studies is a DG Shipping-approved and DNV-accredited Maritime Training Institute (MTI), and a proud member of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU).

Equipped with state-of-the-art marine simulators and advanced training facilities, the school aims to prepare skilled professionals for the global maritime and blue economy sectors. It also conducts specialised maritime skill-based training for Africa, promoting international collaboration and capacity building.

Strong industry partnerships and diverse courses

Students benefit from sea-time opportunities through partnerships with leading sponsors such as V. Ships, MSC Ship Management, and Seaborne Ship Management, ensuring strong industry integration.

The School of Maritime Studies offers a comprehensive range of DG Shipping-approved and internationally benchmarked programmes, including:

- Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS)

- BSc in Nautical Science

- Electro-Technical Officer (ETO) Program

- General Purpose (GP) Rating

- Certificate in Maritime Catering

- Graduate Marine Engineering (GME) Course

- Other maritime-related Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programmes