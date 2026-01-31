BITS Pilani campus at Amaravati to start by 2027

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ongoing development of Amaravati as the State Capital, and a centre of excellence for higher education, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, a premier deemed university, has registered 70.011 acres of land in Mandadam and Venkatapalem villages of Thullur mandal for establishing its state-of-the-art Amaravati campus.

BITS Pilani has proposed to develop the Amaravati campus in three phases, with an initial investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase.