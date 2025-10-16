BIMTECH celebrates 38 years of innovation and global impact

On October 15, 2025, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) celebrated its 38th Foundation Day, highlighting its excellence with the launch of India’s first campus blockchain currency, BIMCOIN, AACSB accreditation, and recognition from the United Nations for sustainability efforts.

The celebration, held with enthusiasm, honoured BIMTECH’s journey since its founding in 1988. Dr Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, reflected on the institute’s mission, stating, “Since our founding in 1988, BIMTECH has always aspired not merely to teach management, but to shape leaders who act with integrity, think globally, and bring positive change to society. Days like this remind us that great institutions are not built in a day. Over the years, we’ve built innovative programs, and built bridges between academia and industry. As we celebrate our journey, we recommit to society, environment and the future. As we celebrate this day, remember the legacy, you inherit, of courage, conviction and contributions.”

Demonstrating its dedication to compassion, BIMTECH invited students from local schools and orphanages, organising a special lunch and distributing thoughtful gifts. This initiative underscored the institute’s focus on community engagement and social impact.

Silver Jubilee of PGDM-IBM Program

The week also marked the Silver Jubilee of BIMTECH’s PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM) Program. Chief Guest Mr Sanjay Joshi, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., joined the celebration.

A highlight was the ‘Kal, Aaj Aur Kal’ session, featuring alumni Mr Pankaj Tomar, Head of India & South East Asia at AXA Climate, Ms Surbhi Goel, CEO of Munich Re India, and Mr Sudip Indani, Managing Director at Head People Solutions, India, who discussed the program’s impact on the insurance sector.

Innovative milestones

BIMTECH highlighted its pioneering initiatives, including:

- BIMCOIN: India’s first blockchain-based campus currency.

- Bloomberg Lab: A facility to enhance financial education.

- UNIQLO Partnership: A collaboration for retail talent development.

- PRME Global Students Sustainability Award 2025: Won by BIMTECH students at the United Nations.

- Google AI Startup Day: Supporting innovation among 150+ startups.

- Centre of Education for All (BCall): Hosting a Train the Trainer workshop for inclusive education.