Bharathiar University to expand distance learning with undergraduate programmes

Bharathiar University is set to introduce undergraduate programmes through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The decision was discussed during a syndicate meeting held on Saturday, chaired by Higher Education Secretary-cum-Vice-Chancellor P Shankar.

The meeting addressed various administrative and academic matters, including festival advances for non-teaching staff and pending qualification approvals for principals and teaching staff of private affiliated colleges.

Plans for ODL undergraduate courses

The university aims to expand its ODL offerings by introducing undergraduate programmes, building on the success of its existing 15 postgraduate courses. The initiative is designed to generate revenue while providing educational opportunities for students.

“Shankar directed the university to take steps to offer undergraduate programmes under the ODL mode, similar to the postgraduate courses offered by the CDOE. The primary aim of this initiative is to generate revenue for the university and benefit students. Moreover, he urged the university to strengthen the ODL courses by ensuring a well-designed curriculum. Following this, university officials are discussing plans to launch the undergraduate courses soon,” sources added.

Faculty support and concerns

A faculty member expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting the positive impact of the university’s existing ODL postgraduate programmes.

“Recently, admissions to the ODL B.Ed programme were stopped this academic year, reportedly due to lack of approval. Hence, Bharathiar University should offer undergraduate courses only after obtaining approval from the UGC,” he urged.

Registrar R Rajavel confirmed that discussions regarding the introduction of undergraduate ODL programmes are in progress, with the university working to ensure a robust curriculum and necessary approvals.