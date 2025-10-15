Berhampur University students protest hostel fee hike

On Tuesday, October 14, students at Berhampur University staged a dharna to protest a steep increase in hostel fees. They claimed the university charges over Rs 10,000 annually, higher than other state universities, without providing adequate facilities. “The agitating students alleged that compared to other universities in the state, Berhampur University charges higher hostel fees of over `10,000 per year without providing adequate facilities,” they stated, highlighting the financial burden on students.

Poor hostel conditions

The students raised concerns about substandard living conditions, noting that many hostels have cracked walls and falling cement pieces from ceilings. They also criticised the overcrowding, with several students forced to share single rooms. Additionally, they alleged an excessive electricity charge of ₹200 per person per month for basic amenities like a fan and light. “An electricity charge of Rs 200 per person per month is levied for a fan and light in each room,” the students claimed.

Protest resolution

The demonstration ended after Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Dash engaged in discussions with the students, assuring them that their demands would be reviewed at the syndicate meeting within two weeks. The students warned of escalating protests if their concerns remain unaddressed.